Police check fact of robbery of tourist from Amsterdam

Police began to check a fact of robbery of a tourist from Amsterdam, Jan Polivka. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the department intends to identify the employees of the traffic police who robbed Jan Polivka. Place and time of the incident are being found out. The police suggest that fake policemen might have approached the tourist.

«Traffic police uniform can be bought in a market, and the imitation of a service certificate — in an underpass. If it turns out that these were our employees, they will be punished,» the police department said.

Jan Polivka previously told 24.kg news agency that when he was walking around Bishkek in Ala-Too Square area, law enforcement officers approached him and asked for his passport. Jan Polivka handed them his wallet with ID card. After he got his wallet back, 5,000 soms were missing.