Azimzhan Askarov not believe in justice and not to appeal to Supreme Court

Sentenced to life in prison human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov does not believe in justice and is not going to appeal to the Supreme Court. His lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Azimzhan Askarov closely monitors the trials, but he decided not to apply to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic for an appeal of judgement after an investigation of the criminal case against the ex-deputy Sadyr Zhaparov.

«The former people’s deputy was convicted for what he did not commit. Even the former head of Issyk-Kul region, Emilbek Kaptagaev, said at the trial that no one had kidnapped him and he was not the victim, but the court ignored this statement,» said Nurbek Toktakunov and added that there was no reason to count on a fair verdict with such a gross violation of the Criminal Procedure Code and judicial procedures.

Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life in prison. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the country in 2010.