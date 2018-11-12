12:49
USD 69.85
EUR 79.79
RUB 1.06
English

Azimzhan Askarov not believe in justice and not to appeal to Supreme Court

Sentenced to life in prison human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov does not believe in justice and is not going to appeal to the Supreme Court. His lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Azimzhan Askarov closely monitors the trials, but he decided not to apply to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic for an appeal of judgement after an investigation of the criminal case against the ex-deputy Sadyr Zhaparov.

«The former people’s deputy was convicted for what he did not commit. Even the former head of Issyk-Kul region, Emilbek Kaptagaev, said at the trial that no one had kidnapped him and he was not the victim, but the court ignored this statement,» said Nurbek Toktakunov and added that there was no reason to count on a fair verdict with such a gross violation of the Criminal Procedure Code and judicial procedures.

Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life in prison. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the country in 2010.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
State Service for Punishment Executions permits to visit Azimzhan Askarov
Torture Prevention Center employees not allowed to visit Azimzhan Askarov
Azimzhan Askarov not intend to plead pardon from president
Askarov's wife appeals to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination
Court lifts arrest from house of sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov
Process of confiscating property of Azimzhan Askarov postponed
European Union receptive to Kyrgyzstan’s position on Azimzhan Askarov
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public