Border Service of Kyrgyzstan strengthens control due to riot in Khujand

A riot of prisoners occurred in a penal colony of Khujand (Tajikistan). Tajik media reported.

According to Akhbor newspaper, 47 prisoners and 2 prison employees were killed during suppression of the riot.

The riot in the colony of Khujand began on November 7. According to the Tajik media, a duty officer for some trick forced one of the prisoners to strip to the skin and stand in the yard in the cold rain. An outraged group of prisoners, armed with stones, bricks, sticks, metal objects, sharpened forks and knives from the dining room, attacked the guards. A few hours later, the special forces suppressed the tumult of the prisoners.

Khujand is located near the border with Kyrgyzstan.

The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency that after the unrest in Khujand, servicemen increased their vigilance when being on duty. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is stable.