State Communications Committee signs agreement with Vega on Safe City project

The State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with Vega Radio Engineering Corporation for the implementation of the first phase of Safe City project.

According to its terms, Vega undertakes to mount the first hardware and software systems for photo and video recording no later than in 90 calendar days.

Vega contributed to the state committee’s deposit account a guarantee of contract execution (10 percent of the contract value) in the amount of 245,713,944 rubles (more than $ 3 million).

The company offered 1,125 billion soms for the 1st lot, for the second — 1,195 billion soms. At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary lines will be equipped with cameras recording violations.

Earlier, the participant that lost the auction Information Systems Security LLC turned to the Complaints Commission, informing that Vega Corporation did not have any mention of the compliance of the confirmed experience in photo and video recording of traffic rules over the past three years. The Complaints Commission partially confirmed the information and completely reversed the decision of the tender commission.

The State Communications Committee disagreed with the decision and filed a lawsuit in court. The Bishkek Interdistrict Court upheld the lawsuit.