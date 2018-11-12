11:17
USD 69.85
EUR 79.79
RUB 1.06
English

State Communications Committee signs agreement with Vega on Safe City project

The State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with Vega Radio Engineering Corporation for the implementation of the first phase of Safe City project.

According to its terms, Vega undertakes to mount the first hardware and software systems for photo and video recording no later than in 90 calendar days.

Vega contributed to the state committee’s deposit account a guarantee of contract execution (10 percent of the contract value) in the amount of 245,713,944 rubles (more than $ 3 million).

The company offered 1,125 billion soms for the 1st lot, for the second — 1,195 billion soms. At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary lines will be equipped with cameras recording violations.

Earlier, the participant that lost the auction Information Systems Security LLC turned to the Complaints Commission, informing that Vega Corporation did not have any mention of the compliance of the confirmed experience in photo and video recording of traffic rules over the past three years. The Complaints Commission partially confirmed the information and completely reversed the decision of the tender commission.

The State Communications Committee disagreed with the decision and filed a lawsuit in court. The Bishkek Interdistrict Court upheld the lawsuit.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Plan for collection of fines from Safe City included in budget for 2019
Date of trial on Safe City project set
Vice Prime Minister not rule out that Safe City sabotaged by officials
Balykchy Town Administration launches Safe City project
Vega Corporation intends to sue for Safe City
Safe City at failure risk. Complaints Commission makes decision
Winner of auction tells about implementation of Safe City project
Safe City project timeline announced
Test video cameras for Safe City project dismantled
Safe City. Date of project implementation not set yet
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public