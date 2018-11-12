11:17
Gas supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended for 2 days

Some districts of Bishkek will be left without gas for two days. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Company reported.

In connection with emergency restoration work, supply of natural gas will be suspended in the following areas:

  • On November 12-13 — on Lenskaya, Lazo, Fuchik Streets;
  • On November 13-14 — in the area bounded by Shukurov, Dzhantoshev, Karadaryinskaya Streets, Yasensky lane.

Alamedin village will be left without gas on November 14-15 in the area, bounded by Gidrostroitelnaya, Chapayev, Naberezhnaya Streets and Alamedin river.
