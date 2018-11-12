Kyrgyzstani Zhanybek Amatov wins bronze medal at World Sambo Championship

Kyrgyzstani Zhanybek Amatov won a bronze medal at the World Sambo Championship. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The competition ended on November 11 in Bucharest (Romania). On the final day, the national team of Kyrgyzstan won one medal — Zhanybek Amatov took the third place in combat sambo section in the weight category up to 90 kilograms.

This is the fifth bronze medal of the experienced Zhanybek Amatov at the world championships. He also took the third place at the World Championship in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Earlier, in the framework of the World Sambo Championship 2018, another domestic athlete, Daiyrbek Kariyaev, won a silver medal.