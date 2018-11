Unknown persons wounded a journalist of a local TV channel, Sanarabiya Satybaldieva, in Jalal-Abad city. Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The attack was committed yesterday.

«According to the victim, she was stabbed with a knife. All the circumstances of the case are being investigated. The state of Sanrabya Satybaldieva is stable. She was hospitalized to a territorial hospital,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.