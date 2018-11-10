Russia bans import of 156 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan over week

Over 156 tons of quarantineable products from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were detained in Orenburg Oblast of Russia from October 29 to November 5. Rosselkhoznadzor website says.

At least 18 tons of fresh bell pepper from Kazakhstan and 16.2 tons of dried fruits mix, dried apricots, prunes, almonds and red rice from Kyrgyzstan were imported with phytosanitary certificates information in which did not correspond to information in transport (shipping) documents. In addition, there were no documents for rice certifying the conformity of the quality and safety of the imported regulated product (declarations of conformity).

About 21.8 tons of grapes and tangerines were imported without a phytosanitary certificate confirming the quality, safety and country of origin. At least 22.2 tons of dried fruits mix, dried apricots, prunes, inshell and peeled walnuts, rice cereals, green tea and peeled peanuts from Kyrgyzstan were transported with an invalid phytosanitary certificate (incomplete and containing inaccurate information).

At least 78.5 tons of fresh cucumbers, bell peppers, beets and eggplants from Kazakhstan were imported with phytosanitary certificates that did not confirm the compliance of the batch of regulated products with the phytosanitary requirements (part of the production without packaging and labeling.)

Import of all products was banned, the perpetrators were brought to administrative responsibility. All the goods were returned to senders.