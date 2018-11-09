President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana to attend meeting of CSTO leaders

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Astana (Kazakhstan) with a working visit on November 8. The head of state was to take part in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The talks of the leaders of the CSTO countries was held in a narrow and expanded formats. The agenda included discussion of topical issues of international and regional security, topics of interaction in the international arena, as well as issues relating to the future and current activities of the CSTO, including personnel, organizational and financial aspects.

Final documents are to be signed after the meeting.