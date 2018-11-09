President of Kyrgyzstan makes statement on Day of History, Memory of Ancestors

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the memorial complex Ata-Beyit on the Day of History and Memory of the Ancestors on November 7, where he read a prayer in memory of the ancestors and compatriots resting there, laid wreaths to the monuments and made an appeal to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the president of the country, the history of Kyrgyzstan is a great history which we can be proud of.

«The difficult years in the Russian Empire, the national liberation struggle of 1916 and the great outcome — Urkun brought heavy trials to our people,» the head of state recalled.

«Exactly 80 years ago, on November 5-7-8, 1938, at least 138 prominent citizens of Kyrgyzstan were shot dead here in Chon-Tash; the founders of our state — Zhusup Abdrakhmanov, Murat Salikhov, Osmonkul Aliyev, Bayaly Isakeev, Kasym Tynystanov, Erkinbek Esenamanov, Torekul Aitmatov, Imanaly Aidarbekov and others were among them. In Kyrgyzstan, the number of people exiled in 1932 reached thousands of people; in 1933, more than 5,000 people were condemned as «class enemies» and «kulaks». In total, according to recent studies, more than 20,000 people became victims of repressions on the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the 1930s,» noted Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Only in 1996-1997, the first special collections were published, where a list of more than 8,000 people was published.

Today, a decent society is growing in Kyrgyzstan, who respects its history. We have become the state with the strongest civil society. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Only understanding the history and taking into account its lessons, Kyrgyzstan will be able to correctly determine the direction of development in the future. It will create a strong foundation for the next generation, will occupy a worthy place in today’s world.

«We respect and support the aspirations of each ethnic group to study and spread its history and culture. At the same time, it is necessary to create such conditions so that every Kyrgyzstani, not forgetting about his faith and ethnicity, to understand that he or she is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and be proud of it,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.