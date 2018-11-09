Trade of Kyrgyzstan with EU increases 1.4 times thanks to GSP + status

After the accession of Kyrgyzstan to GSP + system of the European Union, the mutual trade has increased 1.4 times. The head of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer told reporters.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan joined the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP +) in 2016. An increase in trade has been registered since then.

Trade turnover has increased from €320 million in 2015 to €458 million in 2017.

«The Kyrgyz business community has opportunities to increase exports of goods to the European Union. The scheme has been working for less than three years. It takes time for business to get used to the rules of working with the program, to find business partners and product outlets in the EU,» said Eduard Auer.

«In addition, we are working to help Kyrgyz entrepreneurs. For example, we invite technical experts who tell about the benefits and rules of the program. The website of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan and the EU export support service have all the necessary data,» Eduard Auer told.