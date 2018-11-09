09:07
“Metal head" appears in Bishkek shopping center

An unusual sculpture appeared in one of the shopping centers of the capital — a steampunk head. Press service of the city administration reported.

The composition «Birth of Thought» by Dmitry Filyev won the competition of urban projects New Bishkek in Public Art direction. It is a large metal head filled with all sorts of gears, parts and mechanisms.

«Any citizen can set parts in motion with a help of a special lever. By launching «thought in the head» movement, a person will complete the author’s intention and become a participant of a creative process,» he explained his idea.

«About a hundred participants took part in the competition in three directions — Open Youth Public Spaces, Public Art and IT Solutions,» the mayor’s office noted.
