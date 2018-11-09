Plane of Belarus’ President put up for sale

Belavia Airlines put up for sale Tu-154M aircraft, which was used by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Meduza reported.

The auction was scheduled for December 5. The starting price of the aircraft, made in 1985, is 4,292,900 Belarusian rubles (a little more than $ 2 million).

At present, Belavia uses Boeing 767-300ER and Boeing 737 Business Jet as a presidential aircraft.

The Tu-154M, put up for auction, after Alexander Lukashenko transported the prime minister and members of the government.