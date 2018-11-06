11:47
USD 69.84
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.06
English

Head of Presidential and Government Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Turdunazir Bekboev was appointed the head of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding decree at the same time dismissing Turdunazir Bekboev from his previous post of head of the Department of Public Administration Policy and Organizational and Inspection Work of the Presidential Administration.

Turuspek Koenaliev was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan according to a submitted in late October letter of resignation.
link:
views: 51
Print
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria