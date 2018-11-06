Head of Presidential and Government Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Turdunazir Bekboev was appointed the head of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding decree at the same time dismissing Turdunazir Bekboev from his previous post of head of the Department of Public Administration Policy and Organizational and Inspection Work of the Presidential Administration.

Turuspek Koenaliev was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan according to a submitted in late October letter of resignation.