Growing U.S. dollar forces National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to intervene

Due to growing exchange rate of the U.S. dollar, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened for the first time in a month and a half. Its website says.

The day before, the bank sold $ 10,850 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Thus, since the beginning of autumn, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 30.5 million in the foreign exchange market.

Intervention has not yielded results yet. The dollar is still at the level of 70 soms. Today, the American currency is bought for 69.7 soms, and sold — for 69.9-69.95 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is 69,8391 soms (0.06 percent increase for a day.)