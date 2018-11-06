Woman fined 5,000 soms for cruel beating of daughter

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found a citizen of Kyrgyzstan guilty of failure to fulfill duties on upbringing of her child.

Verdict of the court says that doctors recorded bruises in the 8-year-old girl, detecting light injury to her health.

During the trial, the woman pleaded not guilty. She stated that she had divorced her husband and raised her daughter as best as she could, but the former husband took away the child.

The former husband of the defendant said that the mother of his child had a bad attitude toward the daughter almost from her very birth. After the divorce, he noticed that the child became irascible, touchy.

Installed video cameras showed that the child was constantly beaten. Talk about the unacceptability of such upbringing did not help.

As a result, the woman was sentenced to a fine of 5,000 soms.