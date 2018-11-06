Farmers receive 5.4 bln soms in concessional loans since beginning of 2018

As of November 1, 2018, commercial banks have issued concessional loans in the amount of 5.4 billion soms under the project Financing of Agriculture — 6. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, 11,246 rural producers have received loans. In total, within the framework of the project, the Ministry of Finance and 11 commercial banks have signed agreements on subsidizing interest rates for 5,816 billion soms.

At least 1,050 billion soms are provided in the republican budget for the implementation of the project on preferential financing of the farmers.