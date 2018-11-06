10:18
USD 69.84
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.06
English

Farmers receive 5.4 bln soms in concessional loans since beginning of 2018

As of November 1, 2018, commercial banks have issued concessional loans in the amount of 5.4 billion soms under the project Financing of Agriculture — 6. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, 11,246 rural producers have received loans. In total, within the framework of the project, the Ministry of Finance and 11 commercial banks have signed agreements on subsidizing interest rates for 5,816 billion soms.

At least 1,050 billion soms are provided in the republican budget for the implementation of the project on preferential financing of the farmers.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan criticizes Minister of Agriculture
Farmers receive preferential loans of 5.1 billion soms in 2018
President urges farmers to supply EEU with organic products
Farmers receive 4.8 billion soms in preferential loans since beginning of 2018
First Vice Prime Minister voices problems of domestic agriculture
PM: Each village must have at least one skilled farmer
Deputies of Parliament support one more loan
President tells about export potential of organic products
Subsidizing of agricultural sector to increase in Kyrgyzstan
EEC distributes quotas for various types of agricultural products between EEU
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria