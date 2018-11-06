10:19
USD 69.84
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstani Mantilakhun kyzy Aidai won a bronze medal at the 2nd World Kyokushin Karate KWF Championship. Coach Sergey Shevchenko informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the competition took place on November 3 and November 4 in Astana (Kazakhstan). Athletes from 30 countries competed for medals in several age groups. Mantilakhun kyzy Aidai performed among athletes at the age of 14-15 in kumite section in weight up to 50 kilograms. She won four fights out of five and took the third place.

«Several karatekas from my team did not become winners. Most importantly, they gained valuable experience. Level of the World Championship was very high,» Sergey Shevchenko told.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 medals at karate tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at Asian Karate Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 gold medals at karate tournament in Kazakhstan
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 3 gold medals at tournament in Almaty
Kyrgyz athletes win 3 silver medals at karate tournament in Kazakhstan
Karateka from Kyrgyzstan win 6 medals at Asian Championship
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria