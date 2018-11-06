Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstani Mantilakhun kyzy Aidai won a bronze medal at the 2nd World Kyokushin Karate KWF Championship. Coach Sergey Shevchenko informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the competition took place on November 3 and November 4 in Astana (Kazakhstan). Athletes from 30 countries competed for medals in several age groups. Mantilakhun kyzy Aidai performed among athletes at the age of 14-15 in kumite section in weight up to 50 kilograms. She won four fights out of five and took the third place.

«Several karatekas from my team did not become winners. Most importantly, they gained valuable experience. Level of the World Championship was very high,» Sergey Shevchenko told.