Kyrgyzstan and Serbia to have visa-free regime from November 8

An agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of national passports, signed on December 5, 2017, will come into force on November 8. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Citizens of the two countries were exempted from visa requirements for a period not exceeding 90 days.

The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate mutual trips to enhance bilateral trade, economic and investment relations, strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, and develop tourism, the ministry said.