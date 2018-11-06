10:19
USD 69.84
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan and Serbia to have visa-free regime from November 8

An agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of national passports, signed on December 5, 2017, will come into force on November 8. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Citizens of the two countries were exempted from visa requirements for a period not exceeding 90 days.

The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate mutual trips to enhance bilateral trade, economic and investment relations, strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, and develop tourism, the ministry said.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Parliament deputy offers to introduce visa-free regime for tourists from China
Kyrgyzstan takes 11th place among former USSR countries in visa-free travel
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime with Serbia and Chile
Parliament approves visa-free regime with Serbia and Chile
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider agreement on visa-free regime with Serbia
Kyrgyz passport climbs up in world ranking
Serbia and Kyrgyzstan to introduce visa-free regime
Almazbek Atambayev awarded Order of Republic of Serbia
MFA of Kyrgyzstan: Biometric data allow to make agreements on visa-free regime
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria