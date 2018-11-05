16:06
USD 69.80
EUR 79.48
RUB 1.06
English

Government offers to enroll in colleges on Nation-wide testing results

The government of Kyrgyzstan proposes to enroll school graduates in colleges according to the results of the Nation-wide testing. Deputies discussed amendments to the law on education at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on social issues, education, science, culture and health care.

According to Deputy Minister of Education Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov, the purpose of the law is to enable graduates to enter colleges based on the results of the testing.

The legislation stipulates that the results of testing are taken into account only when entering higher educational institutions. If a graduate has scored not enough points, he or she cannot use the certificate for admission to a secondary technical educational institution.

The government proposes to change this rule.
link:
views: 32
Print
Related
Education reform in Kyrgyzstan. President tells about his vision of process
Sooronbai Jeenbekov considers CIS countries as most educated part of planet
Citizens with secondary education more likely to become unemployed in Kyrgyzstan
Center for Professional Development of teachers opened in Bishkek
Higher education does not guarantee high incomes in Kyrgyzstan
Russia provides Kyrgyzstan with over 2,000 grant places at universities annually
Government allocates 5,700 budget-funded places at universities
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main lever against corruption in education
Kyrgyzstan plans to license religious educational institutions
Kyrgyzstan to decide on beginning of academic year in June
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria
President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul