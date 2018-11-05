Government offers to enroll in colleges on Nation-wide testing results

The government of Kyrgyzstan proposes to enroll school graduates in colleges according to the results of the Nation-wide testing. Deputies discussed amendments to the law on education at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on social issues, education, science, culture and health care.

According to Deputy Minister of Education Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov, the purpose of the law is to enable graduates to enter colleges based on the results of the testing.

The legislation stipulates that the results of testing are taken into account only when entering higher educational institutions. If a graduate has scored not enough points, he or she cannot use the certificate for admission to a secondary technical educational institution.

The government proposes to change this rule.