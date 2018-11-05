Public Service Center opened in Shopokov town

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov participated in the opening of a new Public Service Center in Shopokov town (Chui region). Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

According to Zhenish Razakov, one of the priorities of the Cabinet is to provide high-quality and affordable public services to the population.

«Use of modern information technologies has allowed to rise public services to a new level; terms of public services have been reduced, comfortable conditions for citizens have been provided, direct contacts of the population with officials have been partially eliminated, which has really reduced corruption,» he said.

«Today, all the conditions have been crated in the PSC; departments of certification and registration of the population, civil status records, all necessary for documenting services have been placed there. Applicants can collect documents without leaving the building and apply for state services,» the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

The area of ​​the new PSC building in Shopokov town is 800 square meters. At least 36 types of services will be provided to the citizens.