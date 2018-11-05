Bishkek pays €135,000 fine on loan for landfill reclamation

Capital of Kyrgyzstan paid €135,000 of penalties for non-disbursement of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Deputy of the Bishkek City Council, Pavel Desyatnikov, said at a meeting on the project for reclamation of a sanitary landfill.

In October, it became known that work on the reconstruction of the landfill was not conducted since April. The contract for the reclamation and construction of a new one was concluded with an Estonian company Ehitusfirma Rand Ja Tuulberg AS. The previous leadership of the city administration and a municipal enterprise asked for statement of the payment for the work of the contractor. The company did not submit them, referring to the terms of the contract. Then the city administration refused to pay money for the first stage of the project.

The city administration noted that negotiations have been held with contractors, and a consensus was found on almost all issues. It is expected that work at the site will begin next week.

Recall, EBRD provided €22 million in the form of a grant and a loan. Using this money, the city authorities had to build a waste sorting plant and a new sanitary landfill, as well as to rehabilitate the old landfill. At a meeting in the city administration, Talgat Umetaliev, director of the municipal enterprise Bishkek Sanitary Landfill, said that the plant would be built and launched by the end of 2020.