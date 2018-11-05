12:40
SRS employee extorts money from driving school students

Head of the Bishkek City Department for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers was detained on November 2 within a criminal case. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Corruption Control Service of the State Committee revealed a corruption scheme in the Bishkek City Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.

The head of the department created a scheme of extortion of money from citizens of Kyrgyzstan upon registration and re-registration of transport and from students of driving schools during the exams for driver’s licenses.

The detainee was taken to the pretrial detention center of SCNS.
