Damage from corruption crimes amounts to 423.3 mln soms in Kyrgyzstan

During 9 months of 2018, at least 333 corruption crimes have been detected in Kyrgyzstan, the damage from which amounted to 423.3 million soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Compared with 2017, the number of such crimes increased by 70, and the damage — by 223.7 million soms. After initiation of criminal cases, the budget received 154.3 million soms.

In addition, 95 facts of embezzlement of budgetary funds and crimes related to public procurement for 125.2 million soms have been detected. At least 91 criminal cases were opened on them, 18.1 million soms were reimbursed to the budget.

«About 254 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of official violations, including 20 on the facts of bribery,» the state service stressed.
