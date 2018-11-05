10:42
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about Chingiz Aitmatov's family history in Osh

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the events dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the national writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Osh city.

The head of state visited the Osh National Drama Theater named after Ibraimov, where he was greeted with a theatrical performance. A photo exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Chingiz Aitmatov was opened in the lobby of the theater.

Then Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the solemn event «Osh in the fate of Chingiz Aitmatov» and watched a theatrical concert program with the participation of domestic artists and dance groups.

«Chingiz Aitmatov made the people of Kyrgyzstan known to the whole world as well as Manas epic. He glorified the Kyrgyz people through his work and respect for them,» the president noted when opening the final kok-boru games dedicated to the writer’s jubilee.

«The whole world celebrated the anniversary of Chinghiz Aitmatov. Not for nothing Osh region with great triumph celebrates the 90th anniversary of the great writer, who is the most read after Shakespeare and Tolstoy. The fate and family history of the Aitmatovs is firmly connected with the sunny Osh city. Chingiz Aitmatov’s childhood passed on the ancient streets of Osh, on the banks of Ak-Buura river. His father, Torokul Aimatov, began his career in Osh,» noted Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
