Ban lifted. Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan granted permission to 17 Kyrgyz companies to supply potatoes. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

A working meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Inspectorate for Plant Quarantine concerning the export of food potatoes from Kyrgyzstan was held in Tashkent. In the course of the meeting, the Uzbek side provided a list of 17 Kyrgyz companies that were allowed to import potatoes.

«Based on these agreements, private entrepreneurs of Issyk-Kul region and Namangan Universal Savdo Invest LLC (Uzbekistan) have concluded an agreement for the supply of 2,000 tons of potatoes. As of today, more than 66 tons have been shipped from Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan. The phytosanitary certification was carried out in accordance with the quarantine phytosanitary requirements of the Uzbek side,» the message says.

Recall, Uzbekistan imposed a ban on the import of Kyrgyz potatoes in mid-August. Farmers suffered significant losses. Even the president of the country paid attention to the problem, and he criticized the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nurbek Murashev, for weak work.