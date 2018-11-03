Electricity losses decrease by half after installation of smart meters

By the end of the year, Severelectro OJSC will install 5,000 electricity meters with a remote reading system. Press service of the company says.

As of October 1, there are 121,692 such meters in Bishkek, 63,650 — in Chui region and 10,489 — in Talas region.

Analysis of household electricity consumption in residential areas Bakai-Ata, Kara-Zhygach, Kok-Dzhar covered by smart meters indicates that after installation of smart meters, losses reduced from 20 to 10 percent.

Severelectro plans to cover 20,000 consumers with the smart meters in 2019.