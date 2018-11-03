15:43
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge

Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have a low level of knowledge of the Russian language. Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the diplomatic mission, they regularly receive complaints from employers who hire migrants from Kyrgyzstan. «Our citizens do not speak Russian well, so they cannot get a well-paid job. But they don’t want to work as unskilled workers,» the embassy said.

Those who have more or less mastered the language do not want to work, because they think that salary of 20,000-25,000 rubles is very low.

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation

As of today, according to the State Migration Service, there are more than 600,000 of our compatriots in Russia. Since the beginning of this year, migrants have transferred $ 1,744.2 billion to Kyrgyzstan.
