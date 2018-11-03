At least 86 journalists killed all over the world in 2018

At least 86 journalists have been killed all over the world in 2018. An expert Azamat Tynaev announced at an international conference the day before.

According to him, from 2006 to 2017, more than 1,000 journalists have been killed in the world. «The share of killed journalists in countries with no open armed conflicts is larger than in countries where military operations are taking place. This shows that there is a war against media workers in peaceful countries,» said Azamat Tynaev.

He added that 262 journalists have been arrested this year all over the world. «Only one crime out of 10 reaches the court. In Kyrgyzstan, fortunately, such incidents do not occur any more, but this is not a reason to relax. Other methods of persecution are found. Ilya Lukashov, Grigory Mikhailov, and Ulugbek Babakulov had no other choice but to leave the country,» Azamat Tynaev noted.