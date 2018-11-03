15:43
USD 69.76
EUR 79.72
RUB 1.06
English

At least 86 journalists killed all over the world in 2018

At least 86 journalists have been killed all over the world in 2018. An expert Azamat Tynaev announced at an international conference the day before.

According to him, from 2006 to 2017, more than 1,000 journalists have been killed in the world. «The share of killed journalists in countries with no open armed conflicts is larger than in countries where military operations are taking place. This shows that there is a war against media workers in peaceful countries,» said Azamat Tynaev.

He added that 262 journalists have been arrested this year all over the world. «Only one crime out of 10 reaches the court. In Kyrgyzstan, fortunately, such incidents do not occur any more, but this is not a reason to relax. Other methods of persecution are found. Ilya Lukashov, Grigory Mikhailov, and Ulugbek Babakulov had no other choice but to leave the country,» Azamat Tynaev noted.
link:
views: 146
Print
Related
Over 16.5 mln soms to be spent on accommodation of journalists during WNG
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises not to pursue journalists in court
Kyrgyz journalists ask for land plot for housing development
IFEX calls to stop Kyrgyzstan's descent into media repression
President and the fourth estate. The first meeting. Photoreport
Journalists decide to sue Emergency Situations Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
SDPK demands to hold journalists, NGOs accountable
Freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan threatened
Kyrgyzstan to host Freedom Forum
Almazbek Atambayev calls "politicians and media pseudo-fighters for freedom"
Popular
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship
Exercises of rescue workers held in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan Exercises of rescue workers held in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s road quality ranked 118th in world Kyrgyzstan’s road quality ranked 118th in world
Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan