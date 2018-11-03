Price increase in Kyrgyzstan lowest among EEU countries

Over the past year, the lowest price increase among countries of the Eurasian Economic Union was recorded in Kyrgyzstan — 1.2 percent. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.
In September 2018 compared with September 2017, consumer prices for goods and services in EEU increased by 3.7 percent, compared to August 2018 — by 0.2 percent.
«In September 2018 compared with September 2017, the highest price increase in Armenia was recorded for food products (5.3 percent), in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan — for paid services (10.8 percent and 6 percent), in Kazakhstan and Russia — for non-food items (7.7 percent and 4 percent). Along with the increase in prices for non-food products and paid services, prices for food products in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 1.1 percent,» EEC says.