CSTO Secretary General leaves office

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov left his post by decision of Armenia. Russian RBC reports.

According to the media, the decision to recall Yuri Khachaturov from the post of CSTO Secretary General was taken by the new authorities of Armenia, who previously initiated an investigation against him on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order.

His duties were temporarily assigned to his deputy — a Russian Valery Semerikov.

«In accordance with an established order, the procedure for early withdrawal from the post of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of the representative of the Republic of Armenia, Khachaturov Yuri Grigorievich, initiated by the Armenian side, has been completed. By the decision of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO Khachaturov was dismissed from the post of the secretary general of the organization,» the message on the CSTO website says.

CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
