Kyrgyz actor awarded at Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles

Kyrgyz actor Akylbek Abdykalykov got the Best Actor Award at the Asian World Film Festival, held in Los Angeles. Aitysh Public Foundation reported.

Film director, script writer and member of the jury of the Asian World Film Festival Dalmira Tilepbergenova said that the award for the best male role was awarded to People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Abdykalykov for the leading role in the feature film «Night Accident» directed by Temir Birnazarov.

The film festival was founded in 2015 by a film director, script writer, producer, public figure and deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyk Sher-Niyaz. It organizes screenings of the best films of the Asian region for recognition and drawing attention to the high level of filmmakers in the region, strengthen the relationship between the Asian and Hollywood film industries.