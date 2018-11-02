Kyrgyzstan stands for further strengthening of integration within CIS

«Position of the government of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation within the CIS remains unchanged, we stand for further strengthening of the integration,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziyev stated in Astana (Kazakhstan) at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Speaking at a meeting in a narrow format, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that Kyrgyzstan supported building up of cooperation in a multilateral format. The priority areas are still the development of cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, cooperation in ensuring security and countering new challenges and threats.

The head of government stressed the need to fully use the potential of the Treaty on the Free Trade Zone, which is the main tool for the further expansion of trade and economic ties between the CIS countries.

«We all know about the great untapped potential in this area. As a supporter of creating the most favorable conditions for mutual trade, the Kyrgyz side stands for reducing the number of protective measures and the elimination of unnecessary barriers to trade,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.