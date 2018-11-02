Sooronbai Jeenbekov opens two plants in Osh region

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov opened milk processing and cement production plants as a part of his working trip to Osh region. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov attended opening of Aravan cement plant. The president noted that he was well acquainted with the history of the enterprise. In 2015, when he was an authorized representative of the government in Osh region, deputy of the Parliament Azamat Arapbaev addressed him, told about construction of the plant and asked for assistance. Then he took the question under his control.

The president noted that the construction of the plant was one of the best initiatives in the Year of Regional Development.

«Our goal is to protect investors and property from judicial arbitrariness. An Institute of Business Ombudsman will soon begin its work to protect the rights of entrepreneurs. The monetary resources of major financial institutions of the country should be directed to stimulating projects in the regions,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He noted that not a single new enterprise should be harmful to the environment and ecology.

During the working visit to Osh region, the head of state familiarized himself with the work of a dairy plant. Alaiku Organics company was founded in 2014. It produced national Kyrgyz drinks from dairy products. New high-tech equipment of the enterprise allows to start production of national drinks from whole-milk products.

«In our country, conscientious entrepreneurs who open enterprises in the regions, create jobs and bring income to the treasury, should be the most respected people. We will help businessmen raising regions, caring for farmers and contributing to the development of the republic’s economy. This is our state policy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.