Militants preparing sabotage and subversive acts detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan suppressed activities of a sleeper cell of an international terrorist organization. Press center of the state committee reported.

The group acted on the territory of Chui region. Intelligence services detained five foreigners and four citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

«Since 2017, members of the terrorist cell have been recruiting and involving people in the militant ranks in Syria and Afghanistan, they wanted to organize sabotage and subversive acts in Kyrgyzstan using firearms and improvised explosive devices,» the SCNS said.

«Members of the criminal group are immigrants from Central Asia and the CIS. They were wanted in their home countries for alleged involvement in terrorist activities. Following the instructions of the emissaries of the terrorists, the detainees arrived in Kyrgyzstan to prepare the conditions for receiving more experienced militants,» the press center informed.

In the framework of the criminal case, the State Committee for National Security conducts a set of measures in cooperation with the special services of foreign countries.
