ADB allocates $ 78 mln for construction of 2 sections of North – South road

Asian Development Bank allocated $ 78 million for construction of two sections of North-South road. Press service of the Asian Development Bank said.

The new project complements financing of the existing one, supported by ADB, to improve regional ties, mobility and economic activity in Kyrgyzstan.

Additional assistance consists of a loan of $ 68.5 million and a grant of $ 9.5 million.

The money is intended to improve the sections from Balykchy to Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart and Kochkor-Epkin highways with a total length of 68 kilometers.

In 2016, ADB approved a loan and a grant of $ 114.35 million for the construction of North-South road.

Since 1996, ADB has financed 11 road projects and 5 technical assistance advisory projects in Kyrgyzstan worth $ 658 million. With the help of ADB, about 985 kilometers of roads in major regional corridors, including Bishkek — Osh and Bishkek — Torugart corridors, have been rehabilitated and improved.
