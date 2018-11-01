09:16
Kyrgyz potato producers to meet with Uzbek importers

Meeting with Uzbek importers of potatoes will be held tomorrow, on November 2, at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, an association of potato producers of the northern region has been created in the republic.

«This will allow potato producers to sell products, will enable the introduction of new advanced technologies and create a platform for developing a uniform pricing policy,» said Agriculture Minister Nurbek Murashev at a meeting with representatives of seed farms and large potato producers of Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Chui regions.

Two delegates to participate in the negotiations on the export of potatoes in Tashkent were chosen at the meeting.

Recall, deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan told that producers were suffering losses due to ban on the import of Kyrgyz potatoes in Uzbekistan.
