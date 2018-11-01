President of Kyrgyzstan promises to ensure targeted use of donor funds

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised to ensure targeted use of donor funds. He stated this today at a meeting with representatives of donor organizations and development partners in the state residence Ala-Archa.

The head of state said that henceforth, cooperation with international donors would be under his control.

«The goal of our meeting is to find out how to improve cooperation and what hinders it. You openly told about the shortcomings of work with government agencies. We will take action taking into account your comment. The work with donors will be monitored by the head of the presidential administration and reported to me,» he stressed.

During the years of independence, international organizations have provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan for $10 billion and have implemented 401 projects. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«I know there were cases when donor aid was used for completely different purposes. We will eliminate it,» promised Sooronbai Jeenbekov.