Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation

During the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan in Ala-Archa state residence, representatives of donor organizations and development partners told about terms of cooperation with government bodies of Kyrgyzstan.

Charlotte Adrien, Head of the Cooperation Department of the European Union Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, noted the need to strengthen the fight against corruption.

«It is known that corruption hinders the development of the economy. According to recent studies, there is some progress in the fight against corruption, but there are still some difficulties. It would be good to work on strengthening the rule of law,» said Charlotte Adrien.

The Director of the Office of the Eurasian Development Bank Serik Primbetov called on the Kyrgyz government to actively participate in the meetings of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Now we are working with Kyrgyzstan on a large project for $ 110 million. We would like to hold more meetings at the ministerial level. This may accelerate the promotion of joint projects. Serik Primbetov

Coordinator of the UN system in the Kyrgyz Republic Ozonnia Ojielo noted the need to systematize the laws on cooperation and project implementation.

«We need a link between various programs and strategies. We were explained that there was a bill that can eliminate unclear points and coordinate various strategies. We are ready to join the work on the bill,» she assured.

Swiss Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Véronique Hulmann complained to the head of state about the delay in the implementation of Taza-Suu project.

«We would like to know if there is a postponement of the project on providing the regions with water. Relevant documents have been developed but not adopted by the government,» she said.