Two major pharmacies sealed off in Bishkek

Two major pharmacies in Bishkek have been sealed off and have remained closed for about a week, according to social media users.

The Department of Medicines and Medical Devices confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. The pharmacies in question are the Central Pharmacy, located at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Moskovskaya streets, and Admiral pharmacy, near the intersection of Toktogul Street and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue.

«The pharmacies were sealed off by the investigative department of the State Customs Service as part of a criminal case. We do not know the specific details of the case,» the department said.

The State Customs Service's press service said it would provide official information later.