Traders at Turatali market in Kara-Suu district of Osh region have held another protest today. Videos circulating on social media show people gathered outside the district administration building demanding to meet with the akim (district head).

The market administration told 24.kg news agency that the dispute was triggered by a decision to abolish subleasing of market stalls and switch to direct rental agreements with the people actually conducting business there.

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“The land belongs to the state, but the containers are owned by different people. Those making the most noise are people who own three or four containers, and some have 20 or 30. They will no longer be able to make a net profit of 20,000–30,000 soms from each stall as they did before. That is why they are protesting,” the market management explained.

The administration added that a special commission from the Presidential Affairs Department would visit the market tomorrow. Its findings will determine how the authorities will deal with the entrepreneurs.

For decades, Kyrgyzstan has had a practice of reselling and subleasing market stalls. Entrepreneurs bought containers at high prices because of their favorable locations and then rented them out. Legally, the land beneath a market remains state-owned or privately owned, while the container itself is considered movable property.

This is the second protest at Kara-Suu market in the past month. In October, traders voiced their discontent over an increase in monthly land rent from 3,300 to 12,000 soms following a change in management. They also objected to a requirement to pay rent for upper-level containers used as storage facilities.

Recently, the Turatali market was transferred to the state-owned Kyial enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department. The administration subsequently announced that all rental agreements would be renewed.

President Sadyr Japarov has also said that a modern shopping complex will be built on the site within the next 18 months, with the rights of current traders respected.