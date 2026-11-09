Temporary shelters for homeless people open in Bishkek as cold weather sets in

Temporary shelters are opening in Bishkek as temperatures drop, providing accommodation for people without permanent housing and women with children facing difficult life circumstances. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

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In Oktyabrsky district, a shelter with a capacity of 80 people will operate until April 1, 2027.

In Leninsky district, a shelter for women with children facing difficult life circumstances has been opened at Mercy Center Public Foundation. The facility can accommodate up to 40 people and provides temporary accommodation, one hot meal a day and social assistance.

In Pervomaisky district, the municipal Kolomto institution operates year-round and has a capacity of 70 people. However, between 70 and 100 homeless people receive overnight accommodation and one meal a day there.

The center's main services include temporary overnight accommodation and free meals, medical examinations, including fluorography and blood tests for syphilis and HIV, as well as initial sanitary treatment.

People in need of temporary accommodation and assistance can apply directly to the relevant institutions.