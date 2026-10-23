Swiss orchestra La Landwehr de Fribourg performs in Bishkek

A concert by the Swiss wind orchestra La Landwehr de Fribourg was held at the Abdylas Maldybayev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on October 22, 2026. The orchestra performed in Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia for the first time.

The event was attended by Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev, La Landwehr de Fribourg President and President of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly Pierre-André Page, and other officials. In their welcoming remarks, they highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and strengthening ties between Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland.

The concert was one of the key events of the orchestra’s cultural visit, organized by KSB Commercial Bank in cooperation with the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic.

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La Landwehr de Fribourg is the official musical ensemble of the canton and city of Fribourg, founded in 1804. Over its more than 220-year history, the orchestra has performed at prestigious venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Sydney Opera House and the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

Today, the ensemble brings together around 100 musicians under the direction of Swiss conductor Benedikt Hayoz. The orchestra preserves Switzerland’s musical traditions and serves as a platform for international cultural dialogue.

A distinctive feature of the Bishkek concert program was the combination of works from the Swiss ensemble’s repertoire with music by Kyrgyz composers. A joint performance that blended traditional Kyrgyz musical instruments with a Western European wind orchestra attracted particular interest.

The concert gave Kyrgyz audiences an opportunity to discover Switzerland’s musical traditions and marked another step towards strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries.