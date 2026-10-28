“Straight to prison from the border”: President comments on Bakiyevs return

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyev would be sent to prison if they returned to Kyrgyzstan. He made the remarks in an interview with Super.kg.

The president was asked whether the Bakiyev brothers could return to the country if they offered major investments, following the example of Alexey Shirshov.

"The cases involving Maxim and Zhanysh are completely different. They have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The sentences remain in force. If they come here, they will go straight to prison from the border, ” Japarov said.

The president also denied social media reports claiming that Maxim Bakiev had secretly arrived in Bishkek by plane.

According to Japarov, the reports were untrue.

Thus, the president ruled out the possibility of the Bakiyev brothers returning to Kyrgyzstan without being detained while the existing court sentences remain in force.