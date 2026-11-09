Snowfall and temperatures to -15°C forecast in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is expected to experience a sharp drop in temperatures following an unusually warm weather, with rain, snowfall and strong winds forecast across the country. This is stated in a weather warning issued by forecasters.

According to the forecast, rain is expected in some areas during the day on November 10, turning to snow on November 11. Snowfall, locally heavy, is expected in mountainous areas. Westerly wind is forecast to strengthen to 15–20 meters per second in some areas, with fog also possible.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly between November 11 and 13.

In the Chui Valley, nighttime temperatures will range from -4°C to +1°C, while daytime temperatures will reach +2°C to +7°C. In the Talas Valley, temperatures will fall to -5°C at night, with daytime readings ranging from +1°C to +6°C.

In the valleys of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, nighttime temperatures are expected to range from +1°C to +6°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +4°C and +9°C.

In the Issyk-Kul Basin, temperatures will drop to -4°C at night and range from +3°C to +8°C during the day.

In the agricultural areas of Naryn region, nighttime temperatures are forecast to range from -9°C to -4°C, with daytime temperatures between +2°C and +7°C.

In the country's foothill areas, temperatures will range from -6°C to -1°C at night and from -4°C to +1°C during the day. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will fall to -9°C, while daytime readings will range from -3°C to +2°C.

The coldest conditions are expected in the Suusamyr Valley and high-altitude areas, where nighttime temperatures could drop to -15°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from -7°C to -2°C.

Snow accumulation and icy conditions are possible on mountain roads.

Forecasters warn that the sharp change in weather could disrupt the operations of energy, municipal services and telecommunications companies. Heavy precipitation and reduced visibility may also make road travel difficult.