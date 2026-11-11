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Slovenian Ambassador, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry discuss investment opportunities

10:13, 11 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov met with Alenka Suhadolnik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovenia to Kyrgyzstan, with residence in Moscow.

The parties discussed intensifying political dialogue, developing inter-parliamentary and humanitarian ties, strengthening the legal and contractual framework, and expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, particular attention was paid to preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The sides noted the importance of holding preliminary political consultations and organizing a business forum involving representatives of the business communities of both countries.

Energy, hydropower and tourism were identified as promising areas of partnership, including the exchange of expertise and the attraction of Slovenian investment for joint projects.

The sides also discussed prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the organization of joint cultural events in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Slovenian diplomat.

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