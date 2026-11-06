Sharp drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Warm weather is expected across Kyrgyzstan on November 7-8. Air temperature in Bishkek will reach +21 to +25 degrees Celsius, while Osh will see highs of +21 to +26 degrees, the Kyrgyz Hydrometeorological Service reported.

The warm weather is expected to continue on Monday, November 9.

Temperatures will begin to drop sharply on Tuesday. Daytime highs in Bishkek are forecast at +15 to +17 degrees Celsius, falling further to +9 to +11 degrees on Wednesday.

Rain is possible in some areas on November 10, with snow expected in mountainous regions. On November 11, precipitation is forecast across most of the country, including rain and snow, with snowfall in mountainous areas.

Unsettled weather, precipitation and lower temperatures are expected to persist in the following days.