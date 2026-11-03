Several patients in Kyrgyzstan to receive advanced pacemakers from France

Several patients in Kyrgyzstan are set to receive advanced pacemakers from France, the Health Ministry’s press service reported.

An international masterclass on leadless cardiac pacing will be held at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy on November 4.

Participants will include Health Minister Damir Osmonov, French Ambassador Nicolas Faye, Professor Eloi Marijon, a cardiologist at Georges Pompidou European Hospital, and Kyrgyz specialists.

The event will focus on modern AVEIR™ VR and AVEIR™ DR leadless pacemaker technologies, international clinical guidelines and prospects for the development of minimally invasive cardiology.

A memorandum of understanding is also expected to be signed between the Kyrgyz Health Ministry and AP-HP (Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris).

A practical session will be a key part of the event. It will include a live broadcast from a cardiac catheterization laboratory, a demonstration of pacemaker implantation and discussions of clinical cases with international experts.

The Health Ministry told 24.kg news agency that the devices are planned to be implanted free of charge in approximately five selected patients.

Earlier, Osmonov said that no patients in Kyrgyzstan had such devices. "They are manufactured by several major global companies, and a small market such as Kyrgyzstan is not of interest to them. Our French colleagues have agreed to provide us with three such pacemakers on a grant basis and implant them as part of a masterclass in autumn 2026,” he said.