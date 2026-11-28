Second waste-to-energy plant to process municipal solid waste and generate electricity is planned to be built in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s City Hall announced, summarizing the first year of operation of the existing facility.

The new plant will be capable of processing up to 2,000 tonnes of waste per day. Its generating capacity will be 60 megawatts, twice that of the existing facility.

The first waste incineration plant currently processes between 1,000 and 1,200 tonnes of waste daily and generates up to 30 megawatts of electricity.

In 2025–2026, more than 401,000 tonnes of waste were delivered to the facility, which generated nearly 188 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

The municipal authorities expect the construction of the second plant to increase waste processing capacity, reduce the amount of waste sent to the city’s sanitary landfill and lessen the environmental impact.

The first municipal solid waste deliveries to the existing plant were made in November 2025. The facility was officially launched on December 27, 2025, in a ceremony attended by President Sadyr Japarov.

The City Hall did not disclose the cost of the second plant or the expected completion date.