Sadyr Japarov changes organizing committee for Fifth People’s Kurultai

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree changing the composition of the organizing committee responsible for preparing and holding the Fifth People’s Kurultai.

The changes were made to Presidential Decree No. 309 of September 3, 2026, «On Holding the Regular Fifth People’s Kurultai.»

According to the document, three members have been removed from the organizing committee:

Mambetkerim Chekirov;

Ayaz Baetov;

Kanat Sagynbaev.

Four people have been added to the committee:

Almaz Aiylchiev, Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan;

Almaz Imangaziev, Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration;

Cholponkul Arabaev, Head of the Department of Jurisprudence at the Law Institute of Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University, academician, Doctor of Law and professor;

Sulaiman Kaiypov, Head of the Department of Social Philosophy at the Asylbek Altmyshbaev Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, Doctor of Historical Sciences and professor.

Thus, three members have been removed and four new members appointed.

The organizing committee is responsible for preparing and holding the Fifth People’s Kurultai, organizing the election of delegates and coordinating related activities.

The decree does not specify the reasons for the personnel changes.

The Fifth People’s Kurultai will be held in Bishkek on December 18. Sadyr Japarov signed the decree scheduling the event in September this year. The kurultai has been held annually since 2022.